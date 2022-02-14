Imran Abbas shares his views on Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage

Aamir Liaquat Hussian is becoming a headline these days due to his third marriage to Syeda Dania Shah. Social media is flooded with marriage pictures and videos. Aside from netizens, showbiz stars also came up with the topic and gave their reaction to Liaquat’s third marriage.

In the Instagram Q and A session, Pakistani actor, Imran Abbas shared his views on the host marriage.

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: MOST VIral Video of Aamir Liaquat with his wife Dania Shah

A fan asked him, “What do you say about Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage?”

The Koi Chand Rakh actor replied to a question, he stated: “It’s his personal life and no one has the right to comment on it. Above all, he hasn’t done anything which is against our religion, society, or culture. May Allah bless everyone a happy and beautiful life.“