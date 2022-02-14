Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Feb, 2022. 08:51 pm
Imran Abbas shares his views on Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage

Aamir Liaquat Hussian is becoming a headline these days due to his third marriage to Syeda Dania Shah. Social media is flooded with marriage pictures and videos. Aside from netizens, showbiz stars also came up with the topic and gave their reaction to Liaquat’s third marriage.

In the Instagram Q and A session, Pakistani actor, Imran Abbas shared his views on the host marriage.

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: MOST VIral Video of Aamir Liaquat with his wife Dania Shah

A fan asked him, “What do you say about Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage?”

The Koi Chand Rakh actor replied to a question, he stated: “It’s his personal life and no one has the right to comment on it. Above all, he hasn’t done anything which is against our religion, society, or culture. May Allah bless everyone a happy and beautiful life.

The PTI MNA announced his marriage with Dania on Instagram. He wrote, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn.”

