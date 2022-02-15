In a civil sex dispute, Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre strike an out-of-court settlement

According to records, the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have negotiated an out-of-court settlement in their civil sex claim brought in the United States.

According to court filings, the Duke of York plans to make a “significant payment to Giuffre’s organisation in support of victims’ rights.”

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, wrote jointly with Andrew’s lawyers in a letter presented to the US District Court on Tuesday, stating that the parties had “reached a settlement in principle.”

Andrew has also committed to “express his contrition for his involvement with [Jeffrey] Epstein” by helping the “battle against the evils of sex trafficking, as well as the victims of sex trafficking.”

Virginia Giuffre was suing the UK’s Prince Andrew, saying he sexually raped her three times when she was 17 years old.

The memo stated that Prince Andrew “never intended to tarnish Ms Giuffre’s character” and that he recognised she had “suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unwarranted public criticism.”