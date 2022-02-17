Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 04:29 pm
In a deal, Prince Andrew undertakes to never ‘deny’ Virginia Giuffre’s rape

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 04:29 pm
Prince Andrew

According to a stipulation in his out-of-court settlement, Prince Andrew is never authorised to state that he did not rape Virginia Giuffre.

“Andrew is barred from repeating his assertions that he has no recollection of meeting his victim and has pledged never to reject allegations that he sexually abused her,” The Sun says.

During a BBC interview in 2019, the Duke of York categorically denied seeing Ms Giuffre and questioned the legitimacy of his iconic portrait with his then-17-year-old accuser. At Ghislaine Maxwell’s residence, Andrew had his hand around Ms Giuffre’s waist.

Andrew opted to settle his civil action out of court after an investigation and 72-hour talks. The move comes just a few months before the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke admitted in the settlement filings that he “never intended to tarnish Ms Giuffre’s character” and acknowledged she had “suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unwarranted public insults.”

 

