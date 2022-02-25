In a judicial battle with the Home Office, Prince Harry’s promise to pay the security bill was deemed ‘irrelevant.’

Prince Harry’s offer to foot the expense for his personal security in his ongoing court battle with the Home Office has been dismissed as “irrelevant.”

The 37-year-old has requested a judicial review of a decision to deny him the ability to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex was given “insufficient information” on a decision to change his taxpayer-funded police protection while in the UK, according to the High Court.

Despite volunteering to pay for it, Harry was told he would no longer be provided with the same level of personal protective security when travelling from the United States.

However, the court was previously informed that Harry “does not feel comfortable” when visiting under the current security arrangements.

He is contesting the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which has delegated authority from the Home Secretary, made in February 2020.

Harry claims that his private protection team in the United States has enough jurisdiction abroad and access to UK intelligence information required to keep his family safe.