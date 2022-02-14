In a special television appearance, Kate Middleton provides a rare glimpse inside her childhood

Kate Middleton recently appeared on BBC’s CBeebies Bedtime Story, where she revealed rare personal insights into her own childhood, according to Hello magazine.

During the show, which aired on Sunday to commemorate Children’s Mental Health Week, the Duchess of Cambridge read aloud a bedtime storey from her own youth.

Kate began the presentation, dressed in a turtleneck sweater and slacks, by saying, “Hello, my name is Catherine, and tonight we’re in my bedtime storey den.” “I’ve chosen a storey that I recall reading as a child.”

“It’s called The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark,” she continued, “and it’s written by Jill Tomlinson and illustrated by Paul Howard.” Let’s get started…”

Kate concluded the narrative by saying, “Wow, what an inspirational tale.” We’re all terrified at times, just like our little owl pal, Plop. But, as Mrs Barn Owl put it, “it’s best to learn about the things that worry us before we make a decision.”

“And, with the assistance of others, we can often face situations that scare us.” It’s time to go to bed. “Night, night, and sleep tight,” she said at the end.

Many praised the Duchess’ charming appearance, including the Queen, who voiced her approval by ‘liking’ Kate’s Instagram post about it.