In an adorable new photo, Olivia Munn says she’s transforming her baby boy Malcolm into a ‘buttered biscuit.’

Olivia Munn is certainly having a good time being a mommy!

On Saturday, the Violet actress shared a sweet photo of her baby boy Malcolm Hip, whom she welcomed with boyfriend John Mulaney in November, during a mother-son bonding session.

Munn, 41, squishes Malcolm’s cheeks with her hand in the photo as the infant stares up and coos with his mouth wide open.

“Misson’s transformation of Malcolm into a real live buttered biscuit is nearly complete,” the X-Men: Apocalypse star captioned the adorable photo.

Munn and Mulaney, 39, welcomed Malcolm in December, posting the first photographs of their child on Instagram. A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple’s kid was born on November 24.

Munn captioned a snapshot of her sleeping son snuggled up in a blanket, ” “My Golden Ox, my little one. Mulaney, Malcolm Hip Merry Christmas!”

Mulaney posted a similar shot with the caption, “Introduce yourself to Malcolm Hip Mulaney. He has the rest of his life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried the seltzer. I’m completely smitten with him and his entire package. Happy Holidays.”

Mulaney originally revealed his and Munn’s pregnancy on a September episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I got into this very great relationship with someone incredible,” he explained at the time. “And we’re expecting a child together. I was worried about breaking the news!”