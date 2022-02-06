Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 11:45 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

In an adorable new photo, Olivia Munn says she’s transforming her baby boy Malcolm into a ‘buttered biscuit.’

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 11:45 pm
Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn is certainly having a good time being a mommy!

On Saturday, the Violet actress shared a sweet photo of her baby boy Malcolm Hip, whom she welcomed with boyfriend John Mulaney in November, during a mother-son bonding session.

Munn, 41, squishes Malcolm’s cheeks with her hand in the photo as the infant stares up and coos with his mouth wide open.

“Misson’s transformation of Malcolm into a real live buttered biscuit is nearly complete,” the X-Men: Apocalypse star captioned the adorable photo.

Munn and Mulaney, 39, welcomed Malcolm in December, posting the first photographs of their child on Instagram. A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple’s kid was born on November 24.

Munn captioned a snapshot of her sleeping son snuggled up in a blanket, ” “My Golden Ox, my little one. Mulaney, Malcolm Hip Merry Christmas!”

Mulaney posted a similar shot with the caption, “Introduce yourself to Malcolm Hip Mulaney. He has the rest of his life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried the seltzer. I’m completely smitten with him and his entire package. Happy Holidays.”

Mulaney originally revealed his and Munn’s pregnancy on a September episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I got into this very great relationship with someone incredible,” he explained at the time. “And we’re expecting a child together. I was worried about breaking the news!”

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Areeba Habib is a vision in a sun-kissed snaps

Pakistani actress Areeba Habib, who married Sadian Imran in a lavish wedding...
3 hours ago
Founder and CEO BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh Condoles Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

Extending condolences on the death of famous singer Lata Mangeshkar, Founder and...
3 hours ago
Lata Mangeshkar, Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and Shashi Kapoor in one frame

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Zarnish Khan's dance video sets internet ablaze

Pakistani showbiz’s rising star Zarnish Khan has left her fans stunned with...
3 hours ago
Sharmila Tagore recalls old memories with the legend Lata Mangeshkar

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...
3 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO - Ali Zafar pays heart-warming tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

The death of legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has upset admirers not...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Charles
5 mins ago
Prince Charles praises Queen Elizabeth and expresses his ‘deep awareness’ of her desire for Queen Camilla.

On this poignant day, Prince Charles is thanking two ladies in his...
Babar Azam
9 mins ago
PSL 7: Babar Azam sets new PSL record

PSL 7: Babar Azam, the captain of the Karachi Kings, took three...
16 mins ago
Security forces always inflict humiliating defeat to enemies and their cronies, says Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that by the...
Kacha Badam Song 
19 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: French Dancers Nail The Hook Step to Kacha Badam Song 

The viral Kacha Badam song movement has drawn individuals from all around...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600