In an honest update, BTS’ Jin transforms into ARMYs’ ‘Little Prince.’

BTS’ Jin surprises fans with a Valentine’s Day special and ends up becoming The Little Prince for many people around the world.

Only three hours after its publishing, the post became a top trend, with over 12.7K tweets.

The fact that the singer chose to become “The Little Prince” for fans on Valentine’s Day has created a Twitter gush-fest in which admirers can’t help but drool over the star’s timing and artistic charm.

Check it out below:

Many followers re-uploaded the image, dubbing it “prime boyfriend content.” Others soon followed in and couldn’t help but gasp, “Good Lord, he is an amazingly attractive man.”

For those unfamiliar with the reference, the post mentions both Jin’s moniker as Prince Charming and his 2020 solo song Moon in the Map Of The Soul ON;E event.

At the moment, the stage for his single was decked out in a princely moonlit motif.