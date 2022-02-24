Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 04:26 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

In front of his’secret crush,’ Prince William ‘barely saw’ girlfriend Kate Middleton

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 04:26 pm
Prince William

In front of his’secret crush,’ Prince William ‘barely glimpsed’ girlfriend Kate Middleton

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

During his 21st birthday party, Prince William entirely disregarded then-girlfriend Kate Middleton.

Katie Nicholl, a royal analyst, reports that Prince William is preoccupied with his crush and claimed ex-girlfriend Jecca Craig, whom he met in Kenya.

“As William attended Kate’s belated 21st birthday in June 2003 at her family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, the glare she shot him across the room when he walked into the 1920s-themed celebration was beyond platonic,” Katie writes in her 2010 book narrated:.

“Then, during William’s party at Windsor Castle later that month, it seemed as though Kate was hardly registering on William’s radar,” the author continued.

Throughout the night, a dissatisfied Kate kept an eye on Jecca.

“Kate didn’t know if they were romantically involved or not, but she noticed that Jecca had been seated at the head table near to William, whilst Kate had to lift her glass from afar to toast the prince.”

In 2011, Jecca attended Kate and William’s wedding at Westminster Abbey.

 

Read More

45 mins ago
As the Queen remains in authority, Prince William and Prince Charles 'work together.'

Even while she divides her burden with her son, Prince Charles, and...
1 hour ago
Was playing Batman the childhood dream of Robert Pattinson?

Robert Pattinson spent his "entire childhood" dressing up as Batman, according to...
1 hour ago
Following Covid's diagnosis, Queen Elizabeth II postpones events for the second time this week

The Queen has postponed two virtual audiences scheduled for today because to...
1 hour ago
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star became the Duchess' laughingstock for THIS reason

Patrick J Adam, Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star and on-screen boyfriend, has shared...
2 hours ago
Madonna blasts netizens for criticising her 'teenager-like appearance.'

Madonna lambasted naysayers who slammed her recent photos, saying she looks 'like...
2 hours ago
Lamar Odom want to be surrounded by Kanye West's 'greatness.'

Lamar Odom couldn't help but shower praise on Kanye West, who previously...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ukraine Crisis Live
24 seconds ago
Ukraine Crisis Live: Russia Declares War On Ukraine, Putin Green Signals “Military Operation”

Ukraine Crisis Live: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced today the launch of...
3 mins ago
8 awards will be presented before the live show in Oscars 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has determined that winners...
tiger
7 mins ago
Viral: A man driving a car with a tiger

In Karachi's posh neighbourhood, a man is seen driving a beautiful car...
IU vs PZ
15 mins ago
Islamabad vs Peshawar Live Score | IU vs PZ Eliminator 1 Match | Ball by Ball updates

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...
Adsence Ad 300X600