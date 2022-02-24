In front of his’secret crush,’ Prince William ‘barely glimpsed’ girlfriend Kate Middleton

During his 21st birthday party, Prince William entirely disregarded then-girlfriend Kate Middleton.

Katie Nicholl, a royal analyst, reports that Prince William is preoccupied with his crush and claimed ex-girlfriend Jecca Craig, whom he met in Kenya.

“As William attended Kate’s belated 21st birthday in June 2003 at her family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, the glare she shot him across the room when he walked into the 1920s-themed celebration was beyond platonic,” Katie writes in her 2010 book narrated:.

“Then, during William’s party at Windsor Castle later that month, it seemed as though Kate was hardly registering on William’s radar,” the author continued.

Throughout the night, a dissatisfied Kate kept an eye on Jecca.

“Kate didn’t know if they were romantically involved or not, but she noticed that Jecca had been seated at the head table near to William, whilst Kate had to lift her glass from afar to toast the prince.”

In 2011, Jecca attended Kate and William’s wedding at Westminster Abbey.