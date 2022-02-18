Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 03:42 pm
In the first trailer for ‘The First Lady,’ Viola Davis turns into Michelle Obama

The official trailer for Showtime’s next political drama, The First Lady, has been released after much anticipation, and viewers are astonished to witness the key actors’ stunning makeovers.

According to Showtime, the anthology drama, starring Viola Davis as former first lady Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, is a “revelatory reinterpretation of American leadership, seen through the perspective of the women at the heart of the White House.”

The trailer short, which was released on Thursday, gives a glimpse into the women’s life at the White House as they navigate their responsibilities and overcome challenges.

The 10-episode series’ official trailer introduces each of the women, beginning with Davis, 56, as Mrs. Obama. “I don’t want to look back in four years and wonder, ‘What did I become living in that house?'” Michelle says in the video. “I can’t have you driving in the backseat,” Obama responds.

In addition to O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhard as Gerald Ford, and Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford, the series stars O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhard as Gerald Ford, and Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford.

The Showtime series The First Lady is set to launch on April 17th. You can watch the trailer here.

