Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 07:08 pm
In the midst of a sex scandal, Prince Charles requests that Andrew not ‘appear cheerful’ in public.

Prince Charles

In the midst of his ongoing sex scandal, Prince Charles has given a final warning to his younger brother, Prince Andrew.

“Charles wants Andrew out of the line of sight and out of the scene,” a royal source told The Sun.

“He’s been told to keep his head down.” Charles does not want Andrew to be photographed every other day as he is driven to the palace, smiling and waving.

“Eventually, Andrew will be forced to leave Windsor and may get millions of pounds from the Royal Family.” But he has stated unequivocally that he will cling to life for dear life.”

Prince Charles’ impulsive actions come just days after Virginia Giuffre accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 years old. Ms Giuffre believes that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to Andrew.

In response to Andrew’s continued scnadal, Queen has stripped him of all military titles.

