Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 03:20 pm
In the most recent selfies, Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True show off their passion for the camera

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson are the internet’s most beautiful mother-daughter duo, as seen by their newest clicks.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum posted gorgeous photographs of herself and True, 312 on her Instagram account, leaving admirers speechless.

True charmingly snuggled against her mother as she smiled for the camera in the posted photographs, in which the mother wore a beautiful, bright pink attire and posed with a classic pout.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The photos were published with the short and beautiful comment, “My Forever (heart emoticon).”

Previously, True, whom the reality star shares with ex Tristan Thompson, drew a lot of attention for her high-end item.

The little munchkin was dressed in a beige sweater and sparkling pink skirt, with a bejewelled strawberry sprinkles donut clutch purse sitting next to her in the photo, which was uploaded on her momma’s social media page.

On Leiber’s website, the eye-catching purse with crystals, silver-toned hardware, and a metallic leather-lined interior was priced at $4,195.

“Nothing sweeter than my girl,” Kardashian captioned the photo.

