Inside Prince Harry and Camilla’s relationship – revealing silence and Meghan tension

Speculation has long swirled over which royals may face Prince Harry’s wrath in his planned tell-all novel.

His father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, have both been mentioned.

Friends say his stepmother, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, would also face harsh criticism in the no-holds-barred book.

Harry has rarely talked publicly about his father’s wife, but when he has, he has complimented her and stated that he and William “loved her to bits.”

So, how has Harry’s relationship been with the woman his late mother, Princess Diana, referred to as the “third person in her marriage?” Let’s have a peek…

Charles and Camilla made their relationship public in the early 2000s, several years after Diana’s death, but William and Harry were not photographed with her until 2001.

When Harry, a teenager, first met Camilla, their interaction was described as unpleasant and strained.

Harry was just 13 years old and was in no position to defend his mother’s memories.

In her book Prince William: Born to be King, royal biographer Penny Junor quotes a palace source as saying, “I think the connection between them all is warm now, but if I’m honest, it wasn’t then.” I believe they found it difficult.

“To be fair to Camilla, she never pretended to be mummy, but she was the ‘other woman,’ and she was always there, eating up daddy’s time.”

But, over time, he and William developed a closer friendship with Camilla.

During an interview to commemorate his 21st birthday in 2005, Harry stated that he and William “loved her to bits.”

He also openly expressed gratitude to her for making their father “very, very happy.”

“Although tensions have lessened between the two of them over the years, it was more for a show of togetherness than a tight connection,” a friend added.

“There were big problems at the start but as Harry and his brother William aged and matured, things got better and they can now co-exist as adults.

“They were never close with her and they still aren’t.”

Meghan Markle is reported to have bonded with Camilla when Prince Harry initially introduced her to his family because to their common interests in yoga and good wine.

However, signs of discord in their relationship emerged just before both Harry and Meghan resigned from the Firm.

Camilla was left “extremely furious” after Meghan insisted on images of her at a theatre appearing on the day she gave the key talk, according to the Mirror.

Camilla had spent over a year preparing her speech for today’s 10th anniversary of the Women of the World Festival in London.

Meghan, on the other hand, allegedly violated a vow not to overshadow Camilla’s critical anti-abuse campaign by having photos of her private visit to the National Theatre released the same day.

Inside the Palace, the action provoked shock and outrage, with insiders revealing that Meghan has “refused to listen” to staff concerns.

Meanwhile, much has been made of Harry’s relationship with his father, Charles, particularly after Harry criticised his father in multiple interviews.

And, in August, a royal insider claimed that the schism produced by Megxit had done irrevocable damage to the friendship not only between Harry and Charles, but also between Camilla and Meghan.

“I don’t think the Duchess will ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to the Prince of Wales,” they told the Telegraph.

In other news, Harry used his first public appearance, a video conversation with former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas last week, to pay respect to his late mother, Diana.

But, tellingly, he said nothing about Camilla, 74, effectively becoming the next Queen when his father, Prince Charles, 73, ascends the throne.

In addition, Harry is due to write a tell-all memoir later this year, which promises to be an authentic and entirely genuine account of his life.

Harry’s potentially explosive book will be released in the run-up to Christmas, according to a pal, and will reveal his true feelings for Camilla.

“He has a lot to say about it,” the acquaintance continued. People believe he is keeping a low profile to respect his family, but this is not the case.