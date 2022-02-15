Inside Princess Eugenie’s special relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the United States and joined Prince Harry at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

With only six years between them, the royal cousins have always been close from an early age, so HELLO! has taken a peek at their wonderful friendship.

Harry and Eugenie have a lot in common as the youngest children in their families, and both have had to carve out their roles within the royal family.

While Harry will stand down from royal duties with wife Meghan in March 2020, Eugenie will continue to work as a director at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Shared holidays

The Princess was among the first to learn about his courtship with former actress Meghan, and she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have spent a significant amount of time with the Sussexes.

Meghan described how she and Harry went incognito with Eugenie and Jack to a post-apocalyptic themed Halloween party in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021.

“The four of us just snuck out in Halloween costumes to enjoy one great night out on the town before the world found out we were a couple,” she explained.

Biography of a Royal Finding Freedom also claimed that Eugenie and Jack’s visit to George and Amal Clooney’s Lake Como house in 2018 overlapped with Harry and Meghan’s trip.

Public support

Eugenie and Jack married five months after Harry and Meghan at the same wedding venue, St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Both spouses were guests at each other’s weddings, and Eugenie has publicly supported her cousin.

When Harry and Meghan established up their own Instagram account in April 2019, she was quick to welcome them, uploading a photo of the couple at their engagement photocall and saying, “Welcome cousins. @sussexroyal.”

Eugenie excitedly uploaded an Instagram photo of baby Archie in May 2019, stating, “I’m simply so pleased for you!! @sussexroyal.”

August Brooksbank, Eugenie and Jack’s son, is only four months older than his second cousin Lilibet, and the Princess officially congratulated Harry and Meghan on the arrival of their daughter in June 2021.

“Congratulations, cousins… We are overjoyed for you all “she stated on Instagram Stories, accompanied by six red love heart emojis.

Frogmore Cottage

Prior to moving to Windsor, Harry and Meghan lived at Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage, which was near to Princess Eugenie’s London home, Ivy Cottage.

After the Sussexes emigrated to the United States, it was revealed in late 2020 that Eugenie and Jack had moved into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, just months before the birth of their first child.

While the royal residence remains Harry and Meghan’s UK abode, a source close to the Sussexes previously told HELLO! that “they are happy to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family.”

When Harry went to the United Kingdom in April 2021 to attend the burial of his late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, he remained in Windsor with Eugenie and Jack.