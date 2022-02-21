Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 08:32 pm
Inside Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘HMS Bubble’ – tremendous sacrifices, pressures, and recent changes

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Queen’s staff has done all possible to keep the monarch safe from Covid-19.

She has since tested positive for the virus and is being isolated at Windsor Castle.

In keeping with her typical “business as usual” approach, the 95-year-old plans to perform minimal responsibilities while isolating herself in accordance with government standards.

Fortunately, the Queen has been completely immunised, and Buckingham Palace stated Wednesday that she is experiencing just “minimal symptoms.”

However, at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, when little was known about the virus and no vaccines were available, a protective bubble was placed around the Queen and the now-deceased Prince Philip in an attempt to prevent them from getting Covid.

Around 22 royal staff members sacrificed their personal lives to be secluded at Windsor in order to help the Queen during the lockdown.

Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, master of the household, christened the group ‘HMS Bubble,’ a prank that the Queen and Prince Philip were believed to find quite entertaining.

The former navy officer compared their condition to being at sea in an email to workers.

“There are 22 Royal Household workers inside the Bubble, and it occurred to me that our situation is not dissimilar to my former life in the Royal Navy on a long overseas assignment,” he wrote.

 

