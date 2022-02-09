Inside the c’s long-forgotten country estate, which William and Kate had ‘looked at’

One of the benefits of being Queen is that you have properties all across the country, so you’re never without a somewhere to stay.

It also implies that you have a large number of residences available for your family to live in, even if you have never lived there yourself.

And one of these neglected residences that the Queen has never called home is on the Windsor estate – and it appears that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have looked into it.

Frogmore House has been a royal residence since 1792, when George III’s wife Charlotte purchased it, however it is currently vacant.

Her Majesty has never opted to live there because she prefers to stay at her own castle when in Windsor.

The name of the castle comes from the profusion of frogs that inhabit the wetlands surrounding its enormous grounds, which also house the Royal Mausoleum, where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are buried.

The mansion is now a public attraction, and the doors will reopen in August 2022 for tourists to marvel at the sumptuous interiors and stunning gardens.

While the Britannia Room displays a number of objects from the Royal Yacht chosen by Prince Philip for display.

Over the years, the residence has hosted significant royal events such as the wedding receptions of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It is not to be confused with Frogmore Cottage, which is located on the same estate and was provided by the Queen to be Harry and Meghan’s official residence before they moved to the United States.