Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 05:59 pm
Inside the secret arrangements for Charles and Camilla’s coronation, known as Operation Golden Orb.

According to rumours, Prince Charles’ coronation will be very different from the Queen’s magnificent celebration over 70 years ago.

Under the codename Operation Golden Orb, plans are apparently being developed for the moment Charles is crowned King with Queen Camilla.

The Prince of Wales is thought to want a shorter and ‘much cheaper’ coronation than his mother’s, which cost £1.57 million, or £46 million today.

According to reports, the number of visitors at the service will be reduced by three-quarters as compared to the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

According to one royal source, Harry and Meghan may not even join Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the momentous event.

The future King is required to ensure that his coronation is more representative of diverse ethnic groups.

Britain’s global dominion at the time impacted the Queen’s ceremony on June 2, 1953.

Despite the demise of the empire, the United Kingdom still had more than 70 overseas territories when the Queen was crowned.

When Hong Kong was handed over to China in 1997, Prince Charles declared the “end of the Empire.”

The Royal family is The Queen’s immediate relatives, and they form the line of succession to the British throne. Since 1917, during George V’s reign, members of the Royal Family have belonged to the House of Windsor by birth or marriage.

Many of the former British territories are now part of the Commonwealth, which the future King will rule when he ascends to the throne.

The Queen’s coronation march had 2,000 Commonwealth troops and 500 ‘colonies’ troops, for a total of more than 40,000 armed forces personnel.

The procession carried approximately 8,000 dignitaries, including representatives from British protectorates around the world, to Westminster Abbey.

The Queen had to change her costume multiple times throughout the three-hour-long ceremony, which was watched by an estimated 277 million people worldwide.

 

