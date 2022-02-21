Inside the star-studded launch event of Kashmir Beats Season 2

Pakistani music can be obtained on a variety of platforms. Coke Studio, Nescafe Basement, Levi’s Live, and Velo Sound Station have all introduced us to new songs and performers. In a twist, Kashmir Beats is a performance with stars who demonstrate a wide range of talents as well as a completely new side to them.

Kashmir Beats is a Pakistani television music show that features live studio-recorded song performances by famous industry actors. The show is unique in that it features actors as vocalists during the season, and we can’t stop complimenting their voices.

Following the success of the first season, another season of energetic performances is on the way to set the stage on fire. The second season of the show is once again star-studded. Ahmed Ali Butt, Ali Azmat, Urwa Hocane, Anoushay Abbasi, Hira Mani, Kinza Hashmi, Omer Shahzad, Zarnish Khan, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Saeed, Reema Khan, Hiba Bukhari, Ayesha Omar, and Mehwish Hayat are among the artists included.

Kashmir Beats just held their premiere event in Lahore. A number of celebrities and social media influencers were present. Have a look at some of the first sights of the most anticipated show’s kickoff event.

