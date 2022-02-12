Internet slams the harassment of a burka-clad student in India

In another incidence of right-wing hatred, a Muslim woman wearing a burka was harassed in India as bystanders did nothing. The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many people, including Malala Yousafzai, condemning it.

The tragedy occurred in India’s southern state of Karnataka. Muskan Khan, a burqa-clad Muslim student, is seen being heckled by a Hindu far-right gang as she walks towards the university in the viral video.

“I was just there to submit an assignment; that’s why I entered the college. They were not allowing me to go inside just because I was [wearing] the burqa.”

The young woman wore a burka to protest the university’s hijab prohibition, according to NDTV, and was harassed by RSS workers as a result.

“We will continue (our protests) because it (wearing a hijab) is a part of being a Muslim girl; They (friends from other communities) even supported us.”

Malala Yousafzai, in particular, has spoken out about how the state has marginalised and curtailed hijabi women’s access to school.

“Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women.”

What’s going on in #ModiEndia is terrifying, Indian Society is declining with super speed under unstable leadership. Wearing #Hujab is a personal choice just as any other dress citizens must be given free choice #AllahHuAkbar — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 8, 2022