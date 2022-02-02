Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s HOT photo takes intimacy to new heights.

We are blown away by actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s latest film, which may be their successful attempt to show the world that they have some serious chemistry.

Iqra Aziz took to Instagram and shared an incredible photo of herself and her better half, Yasir Hussain, engrossed in a sizzling romance.

The image is entirely black and white, yet this does not detract from the impact Iqra and Yasir are attempting to make on the audience with their great posing.

Iqra and her sweetheart can be seen staring at each other with an intense obsession, which may have grown between the couple after all this time together and becoming parents to a son named Kabir Hussain.

Both actors are seen clutching each other intimately in the video, while Iqra Aziz’s hair is seen flowing promisingly in the air, adding a lot of appeal to the overall experience.

If you aren’t aware, famous couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are well-known throughout the country, and netizens are constantly interested in learning about their personal and professional lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

