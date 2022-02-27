Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 06:58 pm
Iqra Aziz shows us how to stay festive ready in the ritziest way

Pakistan’s leading actress, Iqra Aziz, has been giving us a chunk of outfit inspiration back to back to prove her fashion game. She recently appeared in a photoshoot for a clothing brand and showed her ethnic spirit in festive ready-to-wear.

The Jhooti actress has shared a series of photos on Instagram in which she is dressed in a variety of embellished outfits.

Have a look:

We can’t take our eyes off the drop-dead-gorgeous Iqra as she strolls over clouds, spending her time in the lap of creative nature, accompanied by the moon; she looked no less than a queen.

She looked like a dream with soft glam makeup, kohl-lined eyes, nude glossy lipstick, and sleek high-pony hair.

