Iqra Aziz’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

A mesmerizing photo of Pakistani showbiz actress Iqra Aziz is doing the rounds on social media. The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which went viral on social media.

She posted the caption, “So excited to finally unveil some of my favorite looks.”

The designs are absolutely breathtaking, and the quality of the fabric is exquisite.

Take a look!

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Iqra is a Pakistani television actress and model. Kissey Apna Kahein, her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2014.

