Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 10:42 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Iqra Aziz’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 10:42 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A mesmerizing photo of Pakistani showbiz actress Iqra Aziz is doing the rounds on social media. The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which went viral on social media.

She posted the caption, “So excited to finally unveil some of my favorite looks.”

The designs are absolutely breathtaking, and the quality of the fabric is exquisite.

Take a look!

Iqra Aziz's Iqra Aziz's Iqra Aziz's

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Iqra is a Pakistani television actress and model. Kissey Apna Kahein, her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2014.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in Blue outfit; see photos

Aiman Khan, the most adored gorgeous celebrity, is known for her breathtaking...
2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner named her son Wolf after her boyfriend

Wolf Webster is Kylie Jenner's son's middle name. Travis Scott's son has...
2 hours ago
BTS has a '50-50' chance of winning the Grammy this year. Indian Jury Member

BTS have a '50-50' chance of winning this year's Grammys, according to...
2 hours ago
Sonnalli Seygall shares her most beautiful picture

Sonnalli Seygall is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland has a good time with her Pakistani "Behnen"

Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland’s friendship with fellow sports broadcasters at the...
2 hours ago
Princess Charlotte melted the ice between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

In the early days of their connection, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Princess Eugenie
19 mins ago
Princess Eugenie has shared her first photo since her journey to the United States

Princess Eugenie has released the first behind-the-scenes image from her upcoming podcast....
Duchess of Cornwall Camilla
25 mins ago
The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla loves reading this book to her grandchildren

The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed one of her favourite stories to...
Babar Azam
33 mins ago
‘Make it worth their stare,’ Babar Azam’s elegant appearance takes internet by storm

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, came to Twitter on Friday to...
Kate Middleton
43 mins ago
The Jamaican government refuses to fund Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour

Following the announcement of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Caribbean visit, the...
Adsence Ad 300X600