10th Feb, 2022. 02:46 am
Is Meghan Markle pursuing a ‘plot’?

Meghan Markle is believed to be following a “plan” in order to get the press “so thrilled” to meet her that “they will sell” whatever she is working on.

According to a royal specialist, Prince Harry’s bride Meghan Markle has been compared to late Hollywood icon Greta Garbo, who made every outing a “event.”

Meghan, whose most last high-profile public appearance was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, is reported to be following a “plan” in order to have the press “so thrilled” to see her.

According to royal historian Neil Sean, the strategy, which Greta Garbo utilised back in the day, is “really working” for Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex’s rare public appearances have been compared to the actress who’retired’ from the spotlight and became a ‘enigma.’

That tactic, according to the expert, is being used on the former Suits star.

“And the reason for it isn’t vanity as such, it’s about selling because, as we’ve just demonstrated, every time Meghan does appear, people break down her hair, the makeup she’s wearing, the clothes, all that sort of stuff,” he continued.

Sean suggested on his YouTube channel that royal watchers would see even less of Meghan Markle in the future.

“Meghan’s public relations team or advisors truly believe that every time she goes out, it should become an event,” Sean claimed.

 

 

