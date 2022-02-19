Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 11:39 pm
Is Queen bothered by Andrew's case, Charles' charity controversy, or Harry's absence?

Queen

The Royal Family has been in the news for the last few years as a result of scandals that have fueled debate about the monarchy’s survival.

The longest reigning monarch’s relative absence from public appearances is contributing to Britons’ concerns and casting a shadow over her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The 95-year-old, who met with the official liaison between the sovereign and the military services on Wednesday, appeared slimmer in the photograph.

The Queen’s ardent supporters have expressed anxiety over how the 95-year-old monarch will handle the family’s ongoing issues.

Some believe Andrew’s scandal, the recently begun investigation into Prince Charles’ charity, and Prince Harry’s choice to leave the royal family have all had an impact on the health of the strong monarch.

 

