‘It has been tough, but I feel blessed,’ says Santosh Shukla

Everyone, even the entertainment sector, has been hit hard by the pandemic. Actor Santosh Shukla, on the other hand, considers himself blessed.

He say’s, “To keep rolling in this phase, when many actors had packed their bags and left Mumbai, fills me with gratitude.”

According to the Jai Ho and Dabangg 3 actor, “I am a Mahadev bhakt (Shiva devotee) and it is truly a divine blessing to have sustained, to get new opportunities at a time when people were struggling everywhere.”

Currently based in Lucknow, he says that while OTT has provided work to many actors, not everyone has been fortunate.

He says, “Web has opened avenues for actors but the fact is that we now have new actors and the stars from the film industry who to are working in the medium. So, it looks glamorous but not everyone is getting work.”

He adapted himself to the opportunities that came his way when new avenues opened up.

says Shukla, “Last month saw the release of my film in theatre Pyar Main Thoda Twist that was shot in Lucknow during the pre-pandemic phase. Then, we shot a short film Gulabi Rewri here which will stream soon. I will be here to shoot for another amazing short film this month-end. Above all, I also got to do Bachchan Pandey that surely would add another feather in my hat.”

