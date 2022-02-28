Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 08:34 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

‘It has been tough, but I feel blessed,’ says Santosh Shukla

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 08:34 pm
'It has been tough, but I feel blessed,' says Santosh Shukla

‘It has been tough, but I feel blessed,’ says Santosh Shukla

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Everyone, even the entertainment sector, has been hit hard by the pandemic. Actor Santosh Shukla, on the other hand, considers himself blessed.

He say’s, “To keep rolling in this phase, when many actors had packed their bags and left Mumbai, fills me with gratitude.”

According to the Jai Ho and Dabangg 3 actor, “I am a Mahadev bhakt (Shiva devotee) and it is truly a divine blessing to have sustained, to get new opportunities at a time when people were struggling everywhere.”

Currently based in Lucknow, he says that while OTT has provided work to many actors, not everyone has been fortunate.

He says, “Web has opened avenues for actors but the fact is that we now have new actors and the stars from the film industry who to are working in the medium. So, it looks glamorous but not everyone is getting work.”

He adapted himself to the opportunities that came his way when new avenues opened up.

says Shukla, “Last month saw the release of my film in theatre Pyar Main Thoda Twist that was shot in Lucknow during the pre-pandemic phase. Then, we shot a short film Gulabi Rewri here which will stream soon. I will be here to shoot for another amazing short film this month-end. Above all, I also got to do Bachchan Pandey that surely would add another feather in my hat.”

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

58 mins ago
'Squid Game' wins three Awards in SAG 2022

Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English-language series to be...
1 hour ago
Dame Helen Mirren will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 SAG Awards

Helen Mirren was presented with the SAG Life Achievement Award by actresses...
1 hour ago
Photos: Jannat Mirza looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Jannat Mirza is a gorgeous Pakistani fashion designer, actress, and Tik Tok...
1 hour ago
Benedict Cumberbatch learned Taxidermy for his role in The Power of the Dog

Actors are known for going to tremendous pains to immerse themselves in...
1 hour ago
Kanye West new muse Chaney Jones is the spitting image of Kim Kardashian

Chaney Jones, Kanye West new girlfriend, flaunted her beautiful curves at a...
1 hour ago
'The Squid Game' HoYeon Jung responds angrily to an ignorant question at the SAG Awards

HoYeon Jung, who plays HoYeon in Squid Game, recently won the Best...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Hira Mani celebrates her cheery birthday with husband and kids
3 mins ago
Hira Mani celebrates her cheery birthday with husband and kids

Hira Mani, a stunning and energetic celebrity, recently celebrated her birthday at...
16 mins ago
Selena Gomez ditched her heels for SAG Awards 2022

Selena Gomez, a singer and actress, ditched her heels at the SAG...
Petrol Price in Pakistan
17 mins ago
Petrol Price in Pakistan decreases by Rs 10 per litre: PM Khan

MONDAY: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced decreases the petrol and diesel price...
Russian Rubble
37 mins ago
Russian Rubble: Russia is on the verge of a financial meltdown as sanctions hammer its economy

Russia was scrambling Monday to avoid a financial meltdown as its economy...
Adsence Ad 300X600