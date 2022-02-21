Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 01:47 pm
‘It’s all love,’ Kanye West gets along fine with Soulja Boy

Kanye West

Kanye West and Soulja Boy are no longer at odds, as the 31-year-old rapper, actual name DeAndre Cortez, recently revealed his improved relationship with the Donda hitmaker.

Cortez took to Instagram on Sunday to inform his fans on his recent rift with the 44-year-old rapper, who now goes by Ye, when he discussed West’s separated wife Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s whirlwind romance.

“Listen. Me and Ye is all good. Just a lil friendly jokes and fun,” Cortez started explaining. “Don’t think I’m against him. We spoke we gon figure things out.”

The Turn My Swag rapper further clarified, “We both two smart individuals chasing our dreams. We both act a lil crazy sometimes but we know what we doing. It’s all love never get it confused.”

Cortez also provided screenshots of texts from the Flashing Lights rapper that stated, “This Ye. Don’t bring up my wife or me anymore.”

 

