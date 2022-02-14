J-Hope of BTS expresses ‘love’ for famous 2022 Super Bowl half-time performances.

J-Hope of BTS grants fans an intimate seat near his TV as he records his reactions to the ongoing acts at the 2022 Superbowl halftime show.

The singer provided his live comments and thoughts on his official Instagram account, which comprised a total of nine reels of the South Korean hunk gushing over the performances, singers, theatrics, and bling.

Snoop Dogg and his electric blue costume perform in the first clip, which is linked at the top in angel emojis.

The second film features a quick glance into Kendrick Lamar’s set with Snoop Dogg, J-side Hope’s hype about a ‘Party’ in ‘California,’ and even vocal displays of joy and irritation.

The third and fourth reels feature J-vocal Hope’s reactions as well as an aerial perspective of Mary J. Blige’s star-studded performance.

The fifth set clip, on the other hand, seemed to have stunned J-Hope and featured the caption “what the…”