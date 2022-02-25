Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 11:12 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Jacqueline Fernandez looks breathtaking in latest Pictures

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 11:12 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez looks breathtaking in latest Pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez looks breathtaking in latest Pictures

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Jacqueline Fernandez is a former model and actress from Sri Lanka. She was born on August 11th, 1985 in Bahrain.

She began her career in Bollywood and has developed a reputation for herself. A few show visits and broadcast grant occasions have piqued Fernandez’s curiosity.

Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram to share her latest pictures with fans.

Have a look!

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also motivating comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

1 hour ago
The Jamaican government refuses to fund Prince William and Kate Middleton's tour

Following the announcement of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Caribbean visit, the...
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in Blue outfit; see photos

Aiman Khan, the most adored gorgeous celebrity, is known for her breathtaking...
2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner named her son Wolf after her boyfriend

Wolf Webster is Kylie Jenner's son's middle name. Travis Scott's son has...
2 hours ago
BTS has a '50-50' chance of winning the Grammy this year. Indian Jury Member

BTS have a '50-50' chance of winning this year's Grammys, according to...
2 hours ago
Sonnalli Seygall shares her most beautiful picture

Sonnalli Seygall is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland has a good time with her Pakistani "Behnen"

Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland’s friendship with fellow sports broadcasters at the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

17 seconds ago
No corruption proved yet Imran did everything to implicate him in false cases, claims Shehbaz

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said...
34 mins ago
Iqra Aziz’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

A mesmerizing photo of Pakistani showbiz actress Iqra Aziz is doing the...
Princess Eugenie
53 mins ago
Princess Eugenie has shared her first photo since her journey to the United States

Princess Eugenie has released the first behind-the-scenes image from her upcoming podcast....
Duchess of Cornwall Camilla
59 mins ago
The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla loves reading this book to her grandchildren

The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed one of her favourite stories to...
Adsence Ad 300X600