Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 06:03 pm
Jaida Benjamin, the missing actress, was discovered ‘unharmed’ in Los Angeles a week later

Jaida Benjamin

Jaida Benjamin, who has been in series such as Austin & Ally and Family Reunion, was discovered safe days after she went missing from Studio City in Los Angeles.

According to People magazine, a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Benjamin was discovered on Tuesday along Colfax Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, LA.

Her family has apparently been alerted, but no more information concerning her disappearance or discovery has been released.

Benjamin, 27, was reported missing to the LAPD on Saturday by her mother, JoCinda.

JoCinda has since issued a statement to People concerning her daughter’s finding, stating that Benjamin is currently “resting and being assessed for therapy.”

“We are ecstatic and relieved!” JoCinda added, “The stress has been out of this world.” “I would never wish this level of sorrow on any parent or loved one.” “The country must do its due diligence to better care for those suffering from mental illness,” she added.

