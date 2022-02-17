Jake Gyllenhaal Discusses His Relationship with Jeanne Cadieu: ‘We’re Family in a Lot of Ways,’

Jake Gyllenhaal is speaking up about his relationship with Jeanne Cadieu.

The 41-year-old Ambulance actor and the 25-year-old French model were first linked in late 2018, and they walked their first red carpet together this past September in New York City for the screening of his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter.

Jake recounted getting closer with Cadieu during the epidemic while speaking to Esquire during the magazine’s March 2022 cover storey.

“In a lot of ways, we’re family. I’m in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease,” he said, later adding, “I’m not unaware that there’s interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that.”

Jake claims he and his sister Maggie, 44, are closer than ever — “and I can’t say that about every phase of our relationship,” he admits.

“We’ve gotten to the stage where we’re truly friends. “We rely on each other,” he said, adding that Maggie feels “closer to him than I ever have.” I’m eternally grateful to him. He’s been so generous and loving lately, and he’s always been there for me and my family.”

Jake discussed his relationship with Cadieu on The Howard Stern Show in October, as well as the possibility of marrying one day.

“All I want to be is a wonderful spouse and father. That’s exactly what I’m looking for “He stated. “And now that I’ve accomplished a number of things in my career that I’m proud of, I can confidently say that. I’m not sure I could have stated that before.”

When asked if Cadieu was “the one,” the actor replied, “I love her so much; she’s such a good person,” adding that marriage is “a choice for both of us.”

Ambulance will be released in theatres on April 8.