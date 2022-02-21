Jamal Edwards is honoured by Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, has paid a heartfelt tribute to Jamal Edwards, the DJ and founder of the online urban music platform SB.TV,

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, has paid a heartfelt tribute to Jamal Edwards, the DJ and founder of the online urban music platform SB.TV, who died on Sunday at the age of 31 after a’sudden illness.’

Prince Charles posted a vintage photo of himself with Jamal Edwards, writing, “Thinking of Jamal Edwards’ family today.”

The future king further said, “His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, were an inspiration to so many.”

Earlier, the Prince’s Trust tweeted with the same photo, saying “An incredible innovator and entrepreneur, Jamal Edwards MBE has been an inspiration for so many young people, through our work and beyond. Our thoughts are with his family.”