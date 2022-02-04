Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 09:12 pm
James Blunt ‘hilarious interview’ with BBC Breakfast has left fans amused

Fans have branded James Blunt a “legend” following his “hilarious interview.”

The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer appeared on BBC Breakfast on Friday and ‘threatened’ to release new songs provided Spotify removed controversial podcaster, Joe Rogan.

Host Charlie also complimented James that he appears more ‘younger’, causing James to joke: “I think with plastic surgery it’s little and often is the technique I would advise.”

Charlie then said: “As you know, some people will think that’s a double bluff.”

To which James replied: “It’s not… I don’t know where to go from here.”

The fans took Twitter to discuss how funny they thought James was.

One person said: “I like James Blunt. There, I’ve said it. Don’t @ me – He seems like a good laugh… #BBCBreakfast.”

A second person tweeted: “Has to be said -@JamesBlunt is an absolute legend #BBCbreakfast.”

Another said: “James Blunt is just such a likeable, funny guy! #BBCBreakfast.”

A fourth wrote: “That was a really surreal interview with James Blunt on #BBCBreakfast – they didn’t know what to say to him, he didn’t know how to respond. Weird.”

And a fifth user said: “Hate how #bbcbreakfast are trying to trip up @JamesBlunt like just stop. He’s owning you.”

Some also recommended that they would desire the singer to be a radio host instead, with one person adding: “Great singer…would be even better as a radio host!”

 

