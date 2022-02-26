Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 09:24 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Jannat Mirza’s unique style leaves fans in awe, see photos

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 09:24 pm
Jannat Mirza’s unique style leaves fans in awe, see photos.

Jannat Mirza’s unique style leaves fans in awe, see photos.

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Jannat Mirza, a well-known Pakistani TikTok star, has recently reached 16 million followers on TikTok. She also has 3.1 million followers on her Instagram account.

The TikTok star has a reputation of enthralling millions of admirers by continually engaging them by posting images from her professional and personal life. Popular Tiktok star Jannat Mirza shared her most recent stunning photos with her Instagram followers.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jannat Mirza 🦋 (@jannatmirza_)

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Watch when Urfi Javed Grooved On Samantha's ‘Oo Antava’

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed’s unusual clothes never fail to astound...
1 hour ago
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her curves in lime green dress

Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood debut, but the star kid...
2 hours ago
Sonya Hussain’s new photo makes round on social media

Sonya Hussain is a Pakistani actress and model. The stunning diva made...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receives humanitarian award for their services in USA

Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have congratulated them on receiving...
2 hours ago
Ranveer Singh reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali shaped him as an actor

Ranveer Singh recently discussed his collaboration with famous filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali....
2 hours ago
Prince Harry has been chastised for releasing his memoir at the same time as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry has been chastised for releasing his "very sensitive" book in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince William
35 mins ago
William and Kate are preparing for a relocation and looking for a suitable prep school for Prince George

According to reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking at establishing...
Meghan Markle
41 mins ago
Fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have convinced the pair that they are deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize

Fans of Harry and Meghan believe the royal pair should be nominated...
Kate Middleton
51 mins ago
During a solo journey to Denmark, Kate Middleton embraces her true love

Kate Middleton captivated hearts with her lovely gestures while visiting a forest...
Unisame
1 hour ago
Unisame urges for setting up free legal aid committee for SMEs

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged for...
Adsence Ad 300X600