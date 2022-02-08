Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:29 am
Jennifer Aniston looks classy with her new appearance for the first time in years

Jennifer Aniston has ditched her signature middle-part hairdo. The actor shared a photo with fellow actor Adam Sandler on Instagram, and we spotted a huge change: new bangs.

Aniston, who is known for her lengthy layers and blond highlights, seldom deviates from her characteristic appearance. While this isn’t a total hair metamorphosis like Billie Eilish’s or Florence Pugh’s previous looks, it is an unusual cut from the actress.

After closer inspection, the bangs appear to be a hybrid of curtain and blunt-cut bangs. Her version on curtain bangs has been seen previously, but this time it’s in the sandy-blond tint she wore in 2014.

Though the style might just be for the forthcoming film Aniston and Sandler are working on — she did, after all, tag the shot, “Back to work with my pal. #MurderMystery2” — we’re hoping 2022 will be the year of huge hair for her.

have a look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)


 

