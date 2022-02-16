Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
16th Feb, 2022. 07:46 pm
Jennifer Garner delivers a moving homage to the late Ivan Reitman

Jennifer Garner paid tribute to filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who died in his sleep on Saturday at the age of 75, in a lengthy letter.

The Ghostbusters creator has left a space in the entertainment business, and since then, her ardent followers from all around the world, including Hollywood celebrities, have taken to social media to pay their final respects to the experienced artist.

In the midst of all of this, Garner turned to Instagram on Tuesday to pay passionate tribute to the director, with whom she co-wrote the 2014 football film Draft Day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

“Lucky me—I’ve worked with both Ivan and @jasonreitman (@reitcatou and @badandy—you’re next) and while I didn’t see them together often, I saw one in the other all of the time: a shared kindness, a shared devotion to family, to @tiff_net, to music, to hockey (wasn’t it the @canucks?), to filmmaking. A deep devotion to each other,” added Garner.

Garner said she couldn’t make it to a recent catchup session with Ivan, sharing what she would have told him if she did end up seeing him that day.

“I had a chance to see Ivan, his beautiful wife, Geneviève, Jason—all of the Reitman family—recently,” she said. “Something got in the way, at the time it was impossible to make the evening happen. Today I don’t remember what was so important, but my heart hurts that I missed a chance to sit next to Ivan and talk and talk. I would have told him thank you.”

“Instead, I’m sharing with you all in the hopes that you’ll remember the amazing man behind STRIPES, KINDERGARTEN COP, MEATBALLS, GHOSTBUSTERS, DAVE, TWINS, and even—DRAFT DAY,” Garner ended. “My heartfelt condolences to my buddy Jason, his family, and everyone who adored Ivan Reitman.”

 

