Jennifer Holland, the actress from ‘Peacemaker,’ is engaged to James Gunn

James Gunn is attempting to clinch a long-term contract with Jennifer Holland.

Over the weekend, the director of “The Suicide Squad” tweeted a photo of Holland wearing an engagement ring on his verified Instagram account.

They’ve been dating since 2015. Holland is also the star of his own show, “Peacemaker.”

The HBO Max programme is a spinoff of “The Suicide Squad,” with Jon Cena as the title character. (CNN’s parent company owns HBO Max.)

Gunn was formerly married to Jenna Fischer of “The Office.” In 2008, they divorced.