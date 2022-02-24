Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney have welcomed their first child

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are said to have had their first child. According to TMZ, the actress gave birth to her first child in Los Angeles County, as evidenced by public records. The baby’s birth date and gender are yet to be confirmed. Lawrence’s first kid with Maroney, with whom she married in October 2019.

The actress and her husband, art gallery owner Cooke Maroney, began dating in 2018 and were apparently introduced by Lawrence’s close friend. The pair later married in a beautiful ceremony at the Belcourt of Newport castle in Rhode Island. Several of Lawrence’s pals, including Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, and Ashley Olsen, attended the wedding. Kris Jenner and her beau Corey Gamble were also present for the wedding.

Jennifer was busy promoting her film Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio in December 2021, and she also made a spectacular red carpet appearance while flaunting her baby bulge.

During a promotional appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her film, Lawrence was asked how she spent her quarantine time during the pandemic, and she replied, “I just had a tonne of sex.”

Jennifer raved about her connection with Maroney in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “He’s simply the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life. It was a very simple decision “when talking about saying yes to him during their engagement