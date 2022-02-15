Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 08:06 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ‘open to’ getting engaged and married, source

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 08:06 pm
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ‘open to’ getting engaged and married, source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck form a lovely couple, and their bond is just growing as it was recently revealed that they are ‘open to the notion’ of marrying.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the lovebirds are taking their revived affair seriously and will likely marry shortly.

“Ben and Jen are very in love,” a source told the publication, adding that “their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question.”

“Of course, they would think about their children when deciding how to proceed with their relationship.” They both want things to be excellent for their children, not just the two of them,” it continued.

The power couple, dubbed Bennifer by fans, began dating in 2002 and even became engaged. Their romance, however, did not last until they split up in 2004.

JLo has reconnected with Justice League actor after nearly 18 years thanks to their ‘fairy tale’ romance.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Offset surprises Cardi B with a unique gift on Valnetine's Day

Offset is turning the town red with his love for Cardi B,...
1 hour ago
Beyonce and Jay-Z spotted in SoFi Stadium with their children

Having parents who are legends in the entertainment industry has its perks....
1 hour ago
Travis Scott celebrates Valentine's Day with a Kim Kardasian Lookalike

Nothing, not even Travis Scott's new-born child with Kylie Jenner, is stopping...
1 hour ago
Trevor Noah will host the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, will be...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ridiculed for giving their dog an unpleasant name

Once again, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire, this...
2 hours ago
Whoopi Goldberg rejoins The View after two weeks of suspend

Whoopi Goldberg makes a comeback on The View. The show's co-host had...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dhanashree Verma
3 mins ago
Watch: Dhanashree Verma and her mother groove to Kacha Badam song on Valentine’s day

On Valentine's Day, the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, danced...
Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights
10 mins ago
Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights

HANOI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam has officially removed all COVID-19 restrictions...
Meghan Markle
20 mins ago
Since meeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has undergone cosmetic surgery

Since meeting his now-wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was rumoured to have...
24 mins ago
President Alvi stresses on raising awareness on functions of Wafaqai Mohtasib Secretariat

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing the physical and geographical...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600