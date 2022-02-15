Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ‘open to’ getting engaged and married, source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck form a lovely couple, and their bond is just growing as it was recently revealed that they are ‘open to the notion’ of marrying.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the lovebirds are taking their revived affair seriously and will likely marry shortly.

“Ben and Jen are very in love,” a source told the publication, adding that “their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question.”

“Of course, they would think about their children when deciding how to proceed with their relationship.” They both want things to be excellent for their children, not just the two of them,” it continued.

The power couple, dubbed Bennifer by fans, began dating in 2002 and even became engaged. Their romance, however, did not last until they split up in 2004.

JLo has reconnected with Justice League actor after nearly 18 years thanks to their ‘fairy tale’ romance.