Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a romantic date night at the 2022 Super Bowl

Love is in the air for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, and their romance is turning the town red.

Ben and his ladylove attended Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday, and the duo quickly stole the show as they danced around and held hands while watching the game from the stands.

The Get Right singer and The Town star were also seen at the game with Cardi B and other artists, and videos of the couple’s pre-Day Valentine’s date have already gone viral.

Their outing on Sunday comes after the Marry Me actress said in a weekend email that her lover made a personalised music video to her new movie’s song On My Way as an early Valentine’s Day present for her.

“Watching it made me think about the path of genuine love, its unexpected twists and turns, and how, when it’s real, it truly can last forever,” Lopez said in her On The JLo email. “This completely melted my heart.”