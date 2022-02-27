Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 08:04 pm
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck intend to relocate to the United Kingdom following the latter’s casting in a film

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 08:04 pm
According to the Mail Online, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are planning to relocate to the United Kingdom this summer.

Ben and his ladylove, dubbed ‘Bennifer,’ are said to be looking for a home on London’s outskirts.

According to sources, Affleck’s possible involvement in a forthcoming Barbie film, which is being produced at Warner Bros’ Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, may explain their interest in a British hideaway.

Rumor has it that the The Town star is in talks with the film’s producers, who have already cast Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as boyfriend Ken.

Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their relationship in May, have asked property agents to find them a place to live, most likely in South-West London.

‘There is a very trusted team looking for the perfect summer home for Ben and J-Lo,’ a source said.

‘It will most likely be the typical mansion in a leafy area on London’s outskirts. American stars prefer areas like Richmond, which is not only beautiful but also close to Heathrow Airport and some of the major studios like Leavesden and Shepperton.’

Previously, the couple attended Super Bowl 2022, and they quickly stole the show as they danced around and held hands while watching the game from the stands.

 

