Jennifer Lopez is “so happy” to be with Ben Affleck, raving about getting a second chance at love with the Batman star.

The 52-year-old actress expressed her true feelings about beau Ben Affleck in a new cover story, calling their do-over a blessing.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” she told the magazine. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

The Marry Me star went on to realize that going through the media circus that was their first relationship has them far more prepared for how to handle life in the public eye this time.

“We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience,” she explained.

“We’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

“It deserves that, it really does.” “I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe,” she shared.