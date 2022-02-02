Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 11:02 am

Jennifer Lopez feels ‘so lucky’ to be with beau Ben Affleck for the second time

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 11:02 am
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is “so happy” to be with Ben Affleck, raving about getting a second chance at love with the Batman star.

The 52-year-old actress expressed her true feelings about beau Ben Affleck in a new cover story, calling their do-over a blessing.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” she told the magazine. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

The Marry Me star went on to realize that going through the media circus that was their first relationship has them far more prepared for how to handle life in the public eye this time.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez refuses to share photos with Ben Affleck, know why

“We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience,” she explained.

“We’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

“It deserves that, it really does.” “I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe,” she shared.

Read More

8 hours ago
BTS Kim Tae-hyung aka V joins the league of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner

Since the K-pop boy band, BTS' members have made their debut on...
8 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to return to the...
9 hours ago
Gigi Hadid and Tan France will co-host Season 2 of Netflix's "Next in Fashion."

Gigi Hadid will appear on Netflix's Next in Fashion as a fashion...
9 hours ago
Bella Hadid opens about her abusive relationships with men and women

Bella Hadid has spoken out about purported abuse in the past. In recent...
9 hours ago
A fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis BarkerA fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

Us Weekly got a brief report on the current state of Kourtney Kardashian...
10 hours ago
Julia Fox copies Kim Kardashian in body paint look

Julia Fox has been flaunting her body in public since her relationship...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

palestine covid
7 mins ago
Palestine records daily record of 11,016 new COVID-19 cases

RAMALLAH/GAZA - Palestine reported a record number of 11,016 new COVID-19 cases...
sri lankan tourist
17 mins ago
Sri Lanka records 82,327 tourist arrivals in January

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka received 82,327 tourists in January 2022 compared to...
france
19 mins ago
France eases Covid curbs, including outdoor mask-wearing

PARIS: France began lifting coronavirus restrictions including mandatory outdoor mask-wearing Wednesday in...
20 mins ago
New accountability advisor Abbasi in Lahore to review high-profile cases

LAHORE: After several changes in sugar inquiry team including the investigation officers...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600