Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:49 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Jennifer Lopez showers love on her twins as she celebrates their 14th birthday

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:49 pm
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez showers love on her twins as she celebrates their 14th birthday

Jennifer Lopez marks the 14th birthday of her twin children with a heartfelt fan-made film.

On Instagram, the Marry Me actress shared a video of herself with her children Max and Emme.

“The kids just gave me a new direction,” she says in the video. They alter everything on a daily basis. It just made me recognise what was and wasn’t real.”

“Your love for children is so pure and unconditional that it made me rethink everything in my life.” “They simply altered everything,” says Love on the Floor’s singer as Nichole Nordeman’s Slow Down plays in the background.

The film captures small events in the 52-year-old actor’s life, from her pregnancy through her children’s maturation.

“So this is 14!!!!” she wrote in a love note to her children. My children, my sunshine, and my loves. Max and Lulu, my two coconuts, have the best birthdays ever. You have shown me the true meaning of life and have forever transformed my life in the most incredible way…”

“I am eternally grateful to you both!!! I can only hope to be half the blessing you have been in my life. Today is a really wonderful day… It’s 2/22/22… they believe this day is a remarkable once in a lifetime moment for humanity… Today is the beginning of a more fulfilling, sustainable, and aligned future…a day to move on and stop dwelling on the past. “It’s a rebirth,” she added.

JLo continued, “It’s no surprise to me since this day 14 years ago has always meant for me the first day of the rest of my life.” Max and Lulu, I will love you for the rest of my life… #UntilItBeatsNoMore.”

She also thanked her fans for their support and videos on the occasion of her children’s 14th birthday.

“Thank you to all the lovely JLovers for your videos…

“I adore them,” she concluded.

 

Read More

25 mins ago
Scarlett Johansson is planning to launch her own skincare line in March

A-lister in Hollywood Scarlett Johansson is the latest celebrity to enter the...
31 mins ago
Jungkook of BTS makes his Billboard Hot 100 debut with 'Stay Alive.'

Jungkook, a member of BTS, is taking over fans' hearts with his...
37 mins ago
Addison Rae, a TikTok star, has landed a significant film role following her popularity on Netflix

According to Deadline, Addison Rae has signed on to play Fashionista in...
50 mins ago
The Weeknd dismisses Angelina Jolie's rumoured romance with Simi Khadra PDA

The Weeknd has been spending time with his new ladylove Simi Khadra,...
1 hour ago
Kourtney Kardashian slammed for daughter Penelope's 'mature look'

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are facing backlash from the public after...
2 hours ago
Shahveer Jafry drops loved-up photos with his ladylove Ayesha

Popular vlogger Shahveer Jafry, who got married to the love of his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
2 mins ago
The news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death sparked panic and fury

In the midst of reports that the Queen was battling Covid-19 symptoms,...
Kate Middleton
6 mins ago
Kate Middleton seemed ‘unsure’ of her first solo trip to Denmark, Language Experts

According to a body language specialist, Kate Middleton appears apprehensive and anxious...
beijing
8 mins ago
Beijing reports 8 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - Beijing reported eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 11...
oil
11 mins ago
Cooking oil plant resumes production

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan - A cooking oil plant that had been badly damaged...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600