Jennifer Lopez showers love on her twins as she celebrates their 14th birthday

Jennifer Lopez marks the 14th birthday of her twin children with a heartfelt fan-made film.

On Instagram, the Marry Me actress shared a video of herself with her children Max and Emme.

“The kids just gave me a new direction,” she says in the video. They alter everything on a daily basis. It just made me recognise what was and wasn’t real.”

“Your love for children is so pure and unconditional that it made me rethink everything in my life.” “They simply altered everything,” says Love on the Floor’s singer as Nichole Nordeman’s Slow Down plays in the background.

The film captures small events in the 52-year-old actor’s life, from her pregnancy through her children’s maturation.

“So this is 14!!!!” she wrote in a love note to her children. My children, my sunshine, and my loves. Max and Lulu, my two coconuts, have the best birthdays ever. You have shown me the true meaning of life and have forever transformed my life in the most incredible way…”

“I am eternally grateful to you both!!! I can only hope to be half the blessing you have been in my life. Today is a really wonderful day… It’s 2/22/22… they believe this day is a remarkable once in a lifetime moment for humanity… Today is the beginning of a more fulfilling, sustainable, and aligned future…a day to move on and stop dwelling on the past. “It’s a rebirth,” she added.

JLo continued, “It’s no surprise to me since this day 14 years ago has always meant for me the first day of the rest of my life.” Max and Lulu, I will love you for the rest of my life… #UntilItBeatsNoMore.”

She also thanked her fans for their support and videos on the occasion of her children’s 14th birthday.

“Thank you to all the lovely JLovers for your videos…

“I adore them,” she concluded.