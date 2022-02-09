Job Title of Meghan Markle on Archie’s birth certificate perplexed royal enthusiasts

When their son’s birth certificate was issued, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attracted a lot of attention.

On May 6, 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

While many royal fans were sad that they couldn’t congregate outside the hospital to congratulate the pair, they were able to learn more about his birth by reading his birth certificate.

The paper, like all birth certificates, is public record and was made available later that month.

It includes information about Harry’s birthplace and time, as well as other interesting facts about Harry and Meghan, such as her formal job title.

The document refers to Meghan as “Princess of the United Kingdom,” which baffled many admirers because her formal title is Duchess.

While the Queen bestowed the title of Duchess of Sussex on her on her wedding day, she is also officially a princess, albeit not in her own name.

Through her husband, Harry, she is Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales.

She is also named as a princess on the work portion of the form on Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ birth certificates.

Some fans were also astonished to find her name listed as Rachel Meghan under the’mother’s name’ column, as many people were unaware that this was her genuine name.

Since her birth, her parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, have referred to her as Meghan, and all of her acquaintances refer to her as Meghan rather than Rachel.

But, just a few months later, it was revealed that Meghan and Harry had modified the document’s’mother’s name’ section to to ‘Duchess of Sussex.’