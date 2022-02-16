Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:49 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Johnny Depp is ‘on the verge of a new life’ after accepting a Gold Medal in Serbia

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:49 pm
Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is ‘on the verge of a new life’ after accepting a Gold Medal in Serbia

According to The Rolling Stone, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said he’s on the verge of starting a new life after receiving the Gold Medal of Merit from controversial Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday, February 15.

In a ceremony marking Serbian Statehood Day in Belgrade, Depp got the award from Aleksandar Vucic, whose presidency has triggered several protests in the country over authoritarian control and corruption.

In his acceptance speech, Depp expressed gratitude to Vucic for the honour, comparing it to a “re-start” in his life.

“If I am granted the honour of walking away with this medal of excellence, I thank you for being nice enough to bestow it upon me,” Depp said, according to The Balkan Insight.

“I’m on the verge of a new life right now, and I like it.” I enjoy starting over. And I’d want for that to begin right here,” he added.

Depp received the medal for “exceptional accomplishments in public and cultural activities, particularly in the realm of cinema art and the promotion of the Republic of Serbia in the globe”; his recent film Minamata and television series Puffins were made in Serbia.

 

Read More

44 mins ago
Ranveer Singh looks dashing in a sporty cool look

Ranveer Singh, ever debonair, shared a carousel of photos featuring him dressed...
47 mins ago
Lubna Faryad aka Amma slams Aamir Liaquat to respect his status as an Islamic scholar

Famous social media personality Lubna Faryad, aka Amma asks Aamir Liaquat to...
54 mins ago
Anushka Sharma begins preparation for her next film Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma's fans were ecstatic when she announced that she will be...
1 hour ago
The settlement of Prince Andrew's lawsuit'means a U-turn,' according to a newspaper

Fans are pointing to Prince Andrew's choice to accept Virginia Giuffre's settlement...
1 hour ago
Deepika Padukone calls her experience in Gehraiyaan most 'delicious'

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres...
1 hour ago
Experts reveal the true reason behind Prince Andrew's hurried settlement

Royal specialists have begun to speculate on why Prince Andrew agreed to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Jennifer Garner
4 mins ago
Jennifer Garner delivers a moving homage to the late Ivan Reitman

Jennifer Garner paid tribute to filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who died in his...
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi's post 
10 mins ago
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi’s post 

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan’s most adored...
WhatsApp Contact List
12 mins ago
The WhatsApp Contact List UI is Reverting to the Previous Version

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, just added a new layout for...
Sohail Tanvir
16 mins ago
PSL 7: Sohail Tanvir apologizes for his disrespectful behaviour towards Ben Cutting | watch

PSL 7: Sohail Tanvir of the Quetta Gladiators has apologised for his disrespectful...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600