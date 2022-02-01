Julia Bradbury returns to This Morning four months after battling with breast cancer

Julia Bradbury appeared on This Morning four months after her surgery, revealing that her ‘recovery is going extremely well’ as she fights breast cancer.

To keep warm, the Countryfile star wore a denim shirt and leather aviator jacket, with a taupe teddy coat on top.

Julia, who was promoting the new ‘Plant A Tree’ campaign, was questioned if she was ready to return to work by the show’s hosts, to which she replied with a smile.

She said: ‘First of all I wanna say thanks to the whole of the This Morning team – you’ve been checking in with me regularly to check how I’m doing.

‘And it is lovely to be back and you’ve been sending me little messages saying ‘are you ready? are you ready?’

‘And, Today I was ready because it’s a beautiful morning in the forest and I wanted to help give away these trees. The doctor said “yes it’s alright”.

‘I’m recovering. I had a mastectomy a couple of months ago. I’ve been having lots of physio and lots of treatment. My healing is going very well thank you.

‘I’m taking this opportunity to suck in the green therapy. And I’m going to go for a little walk around the forest when we’ve finished here this morning.’

Julia elaborated on this, and how ‘upsetting’ she has found the situation, and that she fears ‘death and the unknown’, in an interview with Hello! Magazine in October.

She told the publication: ‘Fear of death is what you think of when you first hear the cancer word. Then it’s fear of the unknown. Then there’s a grieving process, as well, and disbelief.

‘I don’t know – nobody does – what awaits me on the other side. I don’t know if cancer has spread or if I’m going to need chemo…’

The Countryfile star went on: ‘I’m going through this on a deeply personal level and I’ve found it incredibly upsetting. I’m seeing a counselor and taking every available help and kindness that’s been offered to me.

‘At the moment I’m being very regimented with my time. There is me-time, walking time, and the time in the day when I have a little cry. Then it’s: ”Okay, come on. Let’s carry on with preparing the body for what’s coming my way…”’

The journalist – who has children Zeph, 10, and twins Zena and Xanthe, six, with husband Gerard Cunningham – found a lump in her breast in 2020 which proved to be a benign cluster of cysts.

She had to have another mammogram in 2021 and though that didn’t return anything unusual, doctors found a shadow at her follow-up appointment.

Speaking of the first signs, Julia said: ‘About a year ago I noticed a lump in my breast. I was away on a work trip and then I came back and we went into lockdown.

‘I admit I was a little bit sloppy. It took me a month until I spoke to my GP, who I’ve known since I was 18.

‘Fast-forward a year I still had a lump, and I had something called micro cysts. I was told to keep an eye on them which I did. I went for my follow mammogram which I insisted on having. I told them I had this pain that I could feel in my lump.

‘It wasn’t until the third physical examination that a doctor discovered a shadow which turned out to be a ”tiny lump”.’

Julia needed to have a mammogram right away. ‘Within minutes I was having a biopsy, that’s when I knew I was on a different path,’ she said.

‘That was the first moment I felt sadness and fear because everything just changed so quickly, but of course, that’s what happens with cancer.’

Breaking down in tears, the presenter said: ‘Anybody who has been through this will know that you can’t help feel fear and I’m somebody who is very positive and I’m taking it one step at a time. Human instinct.

‘The first thing I thought about was my children.’

