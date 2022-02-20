Julia Fox comes out in a cutaway top and figure-hugging leggings to look for a new man after her break-up from Kanye West

Julia Fox, Kanye West’s ex, showed off her amazing curves in a cutout white shirt and skintight vinyl leggings as she hit the streets of Los Angeles.

Julia Fox was seen in an eye-catching attire while walking through the city alone on Saturday.

The 32-year-old actress stunned spectators by wearing a white crewneck t-shirt with side cutouts tucked into figure-clinging vinyl leggings.

Julia’s smouldering beauty was enough to make beholders’ hearts skip a beat because she was drop-dead lovely. She let her luscious hair blow freely in the breeze, stunning passersby.

Julia Fox accessorised her attire with black sunglasses and a pointed-toe stiletto. Her most recent appearance would undoubtedly be aimed at tormenting Kanye West, who dumped the celebrity after only six weeks of dating.