Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 11:34 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Julia Fox comes out in a cutaway top and figure-hugging leggings to look for a new man after her break-up from Kanye West

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 11:34 pm
Julia Fox

Julia Fox, Kanye West’s ex, showed off her amazing curves in a cutout white shirt and skintight vinyl leggings as she hit the streets of Los Angeles.

Julia Fox was seen in an eye-catching attire while walking through the city alone on Saturday.

The 32-year-old actress stunned spectators by wearing a white crewneck t-shirt with side cutouts tucked into figure-clinging vinyl leggings.

Julia’s smouldering beauty was enough to make beholders’ hearts skip a beat because she was drop-dead lovely. She let her luscious hair blow freely in the breeze, stunning passersby.

Julia Fox accessorised her attire with black sunglasses and a pointed-toe stiletto. Her most recent appearance would undoubtedly be aimed at tormenting Kanye West, who dumped the celebrity after only six weeks of dating.

 

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth kicks out Prince Andrew in ‘survival mode’: ‘Must hold  on’

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly put her foot down and chosen to exclude...
3 hours ago
Idris Elba discusses his desire to work with Adele during the BRIT Awards

Idris Elba must have had a fan boy moment when he presented...
3 hours ago
Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana's nieces, steal the show at New York Fashion Week

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana's nieces, stole the...
3 hours ago
From Mahira Khan to Rihanna: Who rocks the classic bangs?

Classic bangs are back in fashion, and our celebrities are pulling off...
4 hours ago
Even after a  Covid , the Queen Elizabeth will continue to perform minor responsibilities

Queen Elizabeth II, who tested positive for Covid just days after Charles...
4 hours ago
Feroze Khan is going to launch his own clothing brand?

Heart-robbed actor Feroze Khan, who is currently receiving accolades for his role...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

16 mins ago
PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal lambastes govt’ policies

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that people...
Anoushey Ashraf responds to backlash for not doing Khalil Ur Rehman project 
23 mins ago
Anoushey Ashraf responds to backlash for not doing Khalil Ur Rehman project 

Anoushey Ashraf, a VJ, and actress, responded to the backlash she received...
Shah Rukh
48 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s new look goes viral, here’s the reason!

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are spreading an unreleased photo of the actor...
Kim Kardashian
48 mins ago
Kim Kardashian’s mysterious post conveys a message to someone

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's ex-wife, appeared to be sending a message to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600