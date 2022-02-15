Julia Fox Declares Her Desire to ‘Have a Bunch of Babies and Write and Create Content’

Julia Fox isn’t dwelling on her split from Kanye West; instead, she’s focused on her future.

After starring in Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems, Fox told The Cut in an interview published Monday (the same day it was revealed Fox and West had split) that acting was no longer her first love.

Instead, Fox, 32, plans to write a book, a film, and a television show.

“Ultimately, what I want to do with my life is have a bunch of babies and write and make stuff,” Fox, who welcomed a son named Valentino on January 17, 2021, told the site. “Then it doesn’t matter what I look like since I can always be pregnant.”

According to The Cut, Fox clarified that when she imagined children, they weren’t necessarily West’s or anybody else’s, but just hers.

“I literally just asked my ex-husband if he’d mind lending me his sperm to generate a sibling for [her 1-year-old son] Valentino,” she explained. “He had me set to read.” (Fox has a son with her ex-husband, Peter Artemiev.)

A rep for the actress and model confirmed the split to PEOPLE on Monday in a statement.

“Julia and Kanye remain dear friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” according to the statement.

Fox recently said in a since-deleted remark, which the Pop Crave Twitter account and TMZ grabbed and re-shared: “You’d adore it if I was so outraged! The media would like to present a picture of me as a sad, lonely woman crying alone on an aircraft, but this is NOT TRUE!! Why not view me for what I am, a top hustler? I showed up, y’all, and not only that, but Kanye and I are friendly! I love him, but I wasn’t in love with the man Jesus Christ. Do you think I’m 12 years old?”