Julia Fox describes her relationship with Kanye West as “tough and stressful.”

Julia Fox is fresh from a whirlwind affair with Kanye West and is eager to reveal what it was like to be with the wealthy rapper who showered her with pricey presents throughout their time together.

Fox revealed to The Cut right before splitting up with West that everything is lot more’serious’ when she’s with the Donda rapper.

“I’ve never performed at the level that Ye does. “Everything is lot louder, and everything feels much more serious,” she explained.

Fox also admitted that being with Kanye can be’difficult’ and’hectic,’ saying, “When I’m with Ye… It’s even more tough when I’m with my son. It appears like you are simply moving with the flow, but the flow is quite chaotic, if that makes sense.”

“It’s a lot of last-minute decisions like deciding to travel somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed,” she continued.

“It’s a lot of last-minute decisions like deciding to travel somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed,” she continued.