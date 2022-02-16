Julia Fox fame rises by 100% on Google after dating Kanye West

According to the Daily Mail, Julia Fox will be a wealthy woman as a result of the attention she received as a result of Kanye West’s infatuation.

Otherwise a burgeoning actor, Kanye’s friendship has catapulted Fox up the career ladder, nearly tripling her Google searches.

According to experts, Fox’s popularity will enable her to charge $100,000 for each public appearance and $50,000 for paid social media partnerships.

Not to add, her Instagram followers have increased to 1.2 million in just a month. While the development is impressive, it is not sustainable because it merely places more pressure on Fox to outperform herself in the following months.

“Kanye’s relationship of Julia for a short while has skyrocketed her celebrity and earning power from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars,” Prof Jonathan Shalit OBE, Chairman of InterTalent Rights Group, told MailOnline.

He continued, saying: “Julia’s affiliation with Kanye is the best thing that has ever happened to her career. She was not entirely the celebrity that her relationship with Kanye has made her.”

‘His using of Julia to get back at Kim Kardashian has won her a massive vote! She’ll get a fee of around $100,000 to attend an event and, for Instagram posts, $50,000 a time,” Jonathan added.

“Kanye will certainly have bumped her by 50% – but she will need to do something tangible this year to avoid the Kanye spark fading away.”