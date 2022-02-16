Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:29 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Julia Fox fame rises by 100% on Google after dating Kanye West

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:29 pm
Julia Fox

Julia Fox fame rises by 100% on Google after dating Kanye West

According to the Daily Mail, Julia Fox will be a wealthy woman as a result of the attention she received as a result of Kanye West’s infatuation.

Otherwise a burgeoning actor, Kanye’s friendship has catapulted Fox up the career ladder, nearly tripling her Google searches.

According to experts, Fox’s popularity will enable her to charge $100,000 for each public appearance and $50,000 for paid social media partnerships.

Not to add, her Instagram followers have increased to 1.2 million in just a month. While the development is impressive, it is not sustainable because it merely places more pressure on Fox to outperform herself in the following months.

“Kanye’s relationship of Julia for a short while has skyrocketed her celebrity and earning power from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars,” Prof Jonathan Shalit OBE, Chairman of InterTalent Rights Group, told MailOnline.

He continued, saying: “Julia’s affiliation with Kanye is the best thing that has ever happened to her career. She was not entirely the celebrity that her relationship with Kanye has made her.”

‘His using of Julia to get back at Kim Kardashian has won her a massive vote! She’ll get a fee of around $100,000 to attend an event and, for Instagram posts, $50,000 a time,” Jonathan added.

“Kanye will certainly have bumped her by 50% – but she will need to do something tangible this year to avoid the Kanye spark fading away.”

Read More

18 mins ago
Visitors who have been vaccinated will be able to avoid wearing masks inside Disney World

The masks will be removed for vaccinated guests to Walt Disney World...
22 mins ago
Britney Spears' previous penthouse is up for sale for THIS OUTSTANDING sum

A luxurious New York City apartment once held by Britney Spears at...
25 mins ago
Gigi Hadid stuns in a casual ensemble at the Michael Kors Show

On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid looked lovely in a casual yet fashionable ensemble...
26 mins ago
Ahmad Ali Butt takes a dig at Aamir Liaquat after his private video went viral

Pakistani actor, comedian and TV host Ahmad Ali Butt takes a dig...
33 mins ago
Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, promises to 'try damndest' to win her back

Kim Kardashian isn't the only Kardashian whose ex is attempting to win...
37 mins ago
Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre resolved their assault case for THIS MASSIVE AMOUNT

According to reports, Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre settled their...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

fatih drillship
2 mins ago
Turkey’s Fatih drillship starts new mission in Black Sea

ISTANBUL - Turkey's ultra-deepwater drillship Fatih on Wednesday started its third mission...
Kim Kardashian
4 mins ago
Kim Kardashian’s admirers are eagerly awaiting her answer to Kanye West’s recent post.

Kim Kardashian's admirers in the United States are eagerly expecting her answer...
Dhanashree Verma
8 mins ago
Watch Video: Dhanashree Verma grooves to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa songs with dramatic expressions

Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, surprised her fans on Instagram with a...
india
10 mins ago
Tencent-backed tech giant’s hit game ‘banned in India’

SINGAPORE: Tech giant Sea, which is backed by China's Tencent, has apologised to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600