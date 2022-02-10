Julia Fox had to go through Kanye West’s boot camp, Before they started dating

It’s safe to assume Julia Fox doesn’t wake up looking Kanye-, er, camera-ready. And, despite the fact that she established her fame with a role in Uncut Gems, the Fox in the spotlight today looks nothing like the Fox who walked the red carpet for her role alongside Adam Sandler. In a new interview, Fox revealed that West insisted on a whole makeover before she and West could make any public appearances together. That explains her change, right down to the Diesel outfit and the denim jacket inspired by cinnamon rolls.

During an interview on Call Her Daddy, Fox told host Alex Cooper that she didn’t become the smoky-eyed, Schiaparelli-clad figure she is now overnight. She claimed that before she and West could be seen together, she had to go through a rom-com-style makeover, however fans can see that the results are less Miss Congeniality and Princess Diaries and more, well, Ye. On top of that, the process took longer than anticipated.

“I was only supposed to go there for the night and then I was supposed to fly back the next day. We ended up staying three or four extra days, and it was like we were on the Kanye workout plan,” she said. “We got to work. We were like, OK, we’re going to do this. If I’m going to be seen with you, I need to step it up a little bit, just because I’m a little lazy.”

She notices people comparing her new style to Kim Kardashian’s, and she’d want to point out that Kardashian’s style altered after she met West. He famously cleaned out her closet, tossing out all of her Hervé Léger bandage dresses in favour of swaths of neutral-hued jersey and vinyl.

“If anything I think the conversation should be how heavily Kim was influenced by Kanye,” Fox said.

She concluded by expressing that she is content to go along with it all, and that trying new things hasn’t been all awful. She did, after all, get a Birkin bag out of it.