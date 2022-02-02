Julia Fox hits back at the trollers who claims she copied Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox doesn’t like it when people think she looks like Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West’s current girlfriend wore a startling blue chest mold on Instagram lately, prompting parallels to a nearly-identical item worn by the rapper’s separated wife.

However, Julia, 32, highlighted in a follow-up post that she wore the eye-catching attire months before Kim, 41, did.

“FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel,” the Uncut Gems actress wrote, putting an end to any suggestions of copying.

Julia’s old Halloween photo was re-posted to The Jacque Label’s Instagram Story, which is known for its gaze catching breast moulds.

Kim, who is currently divorcing Kanye, initially wore a similar garment last month for her new fragrance promotion.

While Julia may have had the chest moulds first, Kanye – now officially known as Ye – has been accused of clothing his current lover in the same way he dressed Kim.

