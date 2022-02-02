Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:26 pm

Julia Fox hits back at the trollers who claims she copied Kim Kardashian

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:26 pm

Julia Fox doesn’t like it when people think she looks like Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West’s current girlfriend wore a startling blue chest mold on Instagram lately, prompting parallels to a nearly-identical item worn by the rapper’s separated wife.

However, Julia, 32, highlighted in a follow-up post that she wore the eye-catching attire months before Kim, 41, did.

“FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel,” the Uncut Gems actress wrote, putting an end to any suggestions of copying.

Julia’s old Halloween photo was re-posted to The Jacque Label’s Instagram Story, which is known for its gaze catching breast moulds.

Kim, who is currently divorcing Kanye, initially wore a similar garment last month for her new fragrance promotion.

While Julia may have had the chest moulds first, Kanye – now officially known as Ye – has been accused of clothing his current lover in the same way he dressed Kim.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

51 mins ago
Preity Zinta gives glimpses of her birthday bash!

Preity Zinta, a Bollywood actor, celebrated her 47th birthday in Los Angeles...
53 mins ago
Ayeza Khan reveals her beauty secret for flawless skin, watch

Ayeza Khan is one of the fashion divas who makes heads turn...
1 hour ago
Kourtney Kardashian denies the Photoshop accusations

Kourtney Kardashian addressed the issue on her Instagram commentators after a photo she...
1 hour ago
Netizens criticize Nauman Ijaz for mocking Saboor Aly at Parizaad screening 

Parizaad has recently been one of the most talked-about drama serials not...
1 hour ago
Are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad dating? revealed

Hrithik Roshan has been keeping his fans guessing about his relationship status for...
2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif to Mouni Roy, 4 Bollywood brides with gorgeous Mehendi

Brides often choose professional Mehendi artists with their aesthetic preferences in mind,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Atiqa Odho wishes PM Imran Khan to show his 'casual swag' to our youth
3 mins ago
Atiqa Odho wishes PM Imran Khan to show his ‘casual swag’ to our youth

Atiqa Odho, the versatile actress of the showbiz industry, rules the screen...
Palestinian PM calls on UN to protect Palestinians
6 mins ago
Palestinian PM calls on UN to protect Palestinians

RAMALLAH, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye on Tuesday...
PZ vs LQ
7 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars set 200-run target for Peshawar Zalmi | PZ vs LQ

PZ vs LQ: Lahore Qalandars set 200-run target for Peshawar Zalmi in...
12 mins ago
Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Justice Umar Ata Bandial was sworn in as the new Chief...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600